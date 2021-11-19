Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

