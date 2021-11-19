Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Stepan worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $277,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

