Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 539.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,473 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.