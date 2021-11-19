$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

