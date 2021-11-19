$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.