Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,223,875 shares of company stock worth $43,396,908.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $31,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

