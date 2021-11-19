MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

