Robert W. Baird Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $380.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $322.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average is $298.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

