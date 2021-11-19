Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

