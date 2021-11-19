Francisco Aristeguieta Sells 22,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of STT stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.