Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Insider Robert Antokol Buys 150,000 Shares

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

