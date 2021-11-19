Stifel Nicolaus Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.