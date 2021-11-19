Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $98.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

