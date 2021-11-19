Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

BOWFF opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

