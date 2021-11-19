Comparing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 29.72 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -3.83 trivago $284.32 million 3.11 -$280.30 million ($0.03) -82.33

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% trivago -4.37% -2.01% -1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Versus Systems and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. trivago has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

