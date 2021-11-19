Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

