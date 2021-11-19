Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

