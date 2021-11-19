Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 446,132 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.