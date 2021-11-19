Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.28 Million in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in StoneX Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.