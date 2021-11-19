Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 233,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

