scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of scPharmaceuticals worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

