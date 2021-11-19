Northern Trust Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

