$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $381.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

