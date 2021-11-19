Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in October

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.

Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

WKRCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research raised Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

