Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

