Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.53 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 154,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $807,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

