Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.92 ($0.19), with a volume of 28795865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of £592.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

