Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.18. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 4,768 shares.

ROVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

