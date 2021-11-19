PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $48.00. PC Connection shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PC Connection by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.