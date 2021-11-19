Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.82. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.