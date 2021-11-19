Northern Trust Corp Purchases 94,786 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 129.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.