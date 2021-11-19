Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

