Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

