Northern Trust Corp Purchases 85,470 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 501,907 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 28.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Lufax by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

