First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

