LPL Financial LLC Has $289,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

