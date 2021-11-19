IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of IntriCon worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

IntriCon Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

