LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 50.92%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

