Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VTNR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

VTNR stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

