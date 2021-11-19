Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $16.99 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

