Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.98% from the company’s previous close.

COOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE COOK opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70. Traeger has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

