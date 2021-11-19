Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Endava by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 153.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

