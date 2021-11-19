Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

FANG opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

