Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

