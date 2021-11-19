Teresa A. Borden Sells 150,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWCH stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

