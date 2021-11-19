Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 7,700 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAM stock opened at $663.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.