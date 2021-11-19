Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

