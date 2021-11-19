ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

In other news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $193.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.