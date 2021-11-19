T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.