Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

