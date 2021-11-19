Critical Review: Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) vs. Its Competitors

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Emergent Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 3.57% 4.03% 0.61%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emergent Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 577 1988 2234 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Emergent Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.29

Emergent Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Emergent Capital competitors beat Emergent Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.